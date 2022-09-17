Sabatini says it doesn’t seem Dybala is angry with Juventus

Paulo Dybala left Juventus in the summer after seven years at the club, and the Argentinian has joined AS Roma as a free agent.

He was one of the finest players in the world when he was at the Allianz Stadium, and not every fan supported the decision to allow him to leave.

Roma is now enjoying his talents, and the Giallorossi will be happy with what they have seen so far.

It is widely believed that Dybala is sad to have been freed by Juve, suggesting he has something against the Bianconeri because of the decision.

However, Walter Sabatini believes that is exaggerated thinking, and he sees Dybala scoring up to 100 more goals in Serie A.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I don’t know the needs of the Bianconeri, but I say that the fury against Juve seems exaggerated. Regret from Inter too? For someone like Dybala, all those who don’t have one regret it, but going to Rome is never a second choice , because the club is on a great path of growth. And Paulo is ready to score another 100 Serie A goals with Roma.”

Juve FC Says

We enjoyed Dybala’s talents for the seasons he spent with us, and there is an end to almost every footballer’s spell at a club.

Dybala could have remained injury-prone if he stayed at Juve, and he wouldn’t have been fit enough to score as many goals.

We wish him luck at AS Roma, and our focus is now on our current options.