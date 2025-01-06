Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini argues why Juventus must offload Dusan Vlahovic as soon as possible.

Between rows with the Curva Sud fans and some disappointing displays on the pitch, it has been a tough period for the Serbian striker. While he remains the club’s top goalscorer this season (as well as Thiago Motta’s solitary option), he is once again struggling for consistency in front of goal.

And aside from his performances on the pitch, the bomber’s contractual situation is another concerning matter for Juventus.

The 24-year-old has a lucrative deal that sees him pocket 12 million euros per year, more than any other player in Serie A. However, this contract will expire in 18 months, and the Bianconeri haven’t been able to make any progress in their renewal talks with the player’s agent.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Hence, Sabatini insists that the Serie A giants must act quickly and decisively, offloading Vlahovic as soon as they can to avoid another scenario similar to the Federico Chiesa saga when they ended up losing their leverage on the player’s future after entering his final contractual year.

“The fate of Vlahovic is holding the spotlight,” wrote the veteran journalist in his column for Calciomercato.

“The striker who left the pitch (after an hour in Riyadh) could also leave Juventus once and for all, as Giuntoli needs to sell him so as not to find him at Continassa again one year before the 2026 deadline, like Chiesa a few months ago.”

Chiesa ended up sealing a move to Liverpool, but he now finds himself a benchwarmer at Arne Slot’s court. Hence, Sabatini doesn’t rule out a Serie A return for the Euro 2020 winner through the gates of Inter.

“By the way, Chiesa doesn’t see the pitch at Liverpool and hopes to glimpse a return to Italy. Who knows where, but keep an eye on Inter if Arnautovic and/or Correa find a new club.”