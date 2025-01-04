Arrigo Sacchi was shocked by Juventus’ loss to AC Milan in the Super Cup semi-final last night, especially after the Bianconeri had been in control for much of the fixture.

The match began positively for Juventus, who took a deserved lead against an AC Milan side that appeared low on confidence. Even after the break, Juve looked set to extend their advantage, continuing to dictate the pace of the game and maintaining top form. However, in the final 20 minutes of the match, their performance dropped off significantly, and they conceded two goals, allowing Milan to overturn the scoreline and eliminate Juventus from the Super Cup at the semi-final stage.

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Despite Juventus’ dominant play for much of the fixture, Sacchi was left stunned by the turn of events. He had initially believed that Juventus would comfortably defend their lead and possibly extend it. However, when Milan turned things around, Sacchi expressed his astonishment, stating, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“Who would have thought it at the end of the first half? Certainly not me. After the interval, I was convinced that Juventus would defend their lead and then extend it. Instead, the story suddenly changed. This is part of football. I would say, in fact, that it’s the beauty of football.”

The defeat was undoubtedly a painful one for Juventus, leaving the team and its supporters feeling embarrassed. It highlights a recurring issue for Juve, as their inability to hold onto a lead proved costly once again. If they are to achieve any success this year, the players must learn from this disappointment and improve their mentality, particularly when it comes to protecting a lead and closing out matches.