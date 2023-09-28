The renowned Italian coach, Arrigo Sacchi, has consistently taken opportunities to take a swipe at Juventus, and the Bianconeri provided him with fresh ammunition following their 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo.

It’s a fact that Juventus doesn’t typically employ the most exhilarating style of football, but their approach has proven effective. Under the guidance of Max Allegri, who is known for his defensive-oriented coaching, the club has accumulated numerous trophies.

Nevertheless, Allegri often finds himself the target of criticism, with Sacchi among his most vocal detractors.

Just days after Juventus suffered a loss to Sassuolo, Sacchi took the opportunity to comment on both clubs, subtly directing a barb at the Old Lady.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Dionisi’s side is not a tactical team, but it has strategy and plays. The value of all Sassuolo players is probably lower than that of Chiesa and Vlahovic. This doesn’t matter, in fact it’s the beauty of football.”

Juve FC Says

Sacchi is one of the best managers Italy has ever produced and when he speaks, people listen, but he must know that there are several ways to achieve success and not just the way he knows.

Allegri’s first spell in Turin was trophy-laden and we believe he can still get this team to that level.