Arrigo Sacchi is one of the advocates of quality football, and he continues to call for teams to play that way in Serie A. It is no surprise that he is pleased with Thiago Motta’s work at Juventus.

The former midfielder is the latest manager the Bianconeri have appointed to their bench in an effort to bring about change.

The men in black and white trust him to do a good job, and his team is already playing an impressive style of football.

Juve has strengthened the squad with players who will make life easier for their new manager, and their fans are now enjoying attractive football.

However, Juve has always prioritised winning trophies over playing stylish football, and Motta must ensure that his approach to the game also leads to silverware.

That’s the key to staying in the job, and Sacchi is confident that the former Bologna manager can build a Juve team capable of winning while playing attractive football.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta ‘s work intrigues me a lot. The first two games were good, then in this period there are ups and downs : especially if you find an opponent who plays a “fair” game like Roma . At the beginning you focus on who you think can give you one hundred percent . But with time, and he will also need new players to do so, he will build a Juve that can try to impose itself with offensive football : there are some who try in Italy. It will be a nice head to head.”

Juve FC Says

We can still play well and win trophies, and we need to focus on that.