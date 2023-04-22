Sacchi discusses how Juventus and Roma will do in Europa League

Legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has backed Juventus to win the Europa League this season.

The Bianconeri are in the competition’s semi-final, where they will face Sevilla and are very close to adding the trophy to their cabinet.

AS Roma is the other Italian club in the competition and both sides would be eager to end the term as champions.

Juve knows it will be tough, but they have a good manager at the helm and a player like Angel di Maria can inspire them to win it.

Sacchi has been impressed by the Italian contestants and backs one of them to go all the way and win it.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Italy has awakened. Five teams in the semifinals of the European cups are a remarkable result. But remember that a fundamental rule of life says that you can always do more and better. Juventus and Roma, practising more traditional football, are in the running for the Europa League and they too can do it”.

Juve FC Says

Sacchi is one of the legendary figures in Italian football, so we respect his opinion.

He knows a capable team when he sees one and it is not a surprise he believes we can win.

Hopefully, our players will meet expectations by the end of the tournament.