Arrigo Sacchi has expressed his views on the recent betting scandal that has caused turmoil in Italian football, resulting in a seven-month ban for Nicolo Fagioli.

Fagioli reported himself to the authorities and reached a plea deal, which led to a reduced punishment for his offence. Juve has committed to supporting Fagioli in his recovery, and he will continue to train with the team until his ban concludes, allowing him to return to playing for the club.

However, Sacchi does not appear to be sympathetic to the act of gambling and believes it primarily demonstrates greed on the player’s part. The legendary coach recalls that he left players out of the team when he sensed that they were more focused on making money than on their football careers.

He explains on Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a disappointment for me, I’m also sorry because in my years with the youth national teams I met some of the protagonists. an episode comes to mind.

“At Parma , in the mid-eighties, I left two players who had been with me for years because they only talked about money . The human mind can only think intensely about one thing at a time and it can’t be money . “

Juve FC Says

It’s a fact that Fagioli was involved in betting due to a desire for more money. Footballers indeed earn significant income and involvement in gambling can be seen as a risky and unnecessary pursuit, particularly if they are financially content.

While this has been a challenging period for Fagioli, it’s hopeful that he will recover from this experience and make better decisions in the future. It’s important for athletes to prioritise their careers and maintain their integrity, and learning from their mistakes is a crucial part of personal growth.