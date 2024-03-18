Legendary manager Arrigo Sacchi analyzes the dire situation at Juventus which is seeing the club bleeding points.

The Bianconeri have only accumulated seven points from their last eight league fixtures.

This woeful run put an end to the club’s Scudetto hopes, and with every passing week, it’s leaving the Old Lady’s Champions League hopes in further jeopardy.

Therefore, Sacchi isn’t surprised by the jeers and whistles from the Juventus faithful who bore witness to another abysmal showing on Sunday (a goalless draw against Genoa).

“Juventus failed at home and received understandable boos from the supporters,” argued the 77-year-old in his weekly column for La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“It must be said that Gilardino’s Genoa is a grumpy team to face. They have great team spirit combined with very strong motivations and physical qualities.”

The former Milan and Italy coach describes Juventus as a film that lacks a plot in a metaphor for their unintriguing style of play.

“The Bianconeri have shown the limitations that have been holding them back for some time. If they have only earned seven points in the last eight games, there must be a reason. Or perhaps more than one.

“Watching the situation from the outside and without knowing the internal dynamics, Juve seems like a movie without a plot.

“There is no game plan, no logical thread that keeps all the elements connected.

“Playing football without a specific game plan is rather difficult. You have to rely on the individual qualities of the players and, consequently, on counterattacks.”

Finally, Sacchi feels that the defeat to Inter last month took its toll on the team’s morale.

“I believe that the defeat suffered at San Siro against Inter had a significant influence on Juve’s path.

“The Bianconeri realized that they were not at the level of the Nerazzurri and therefore could not compete for the Scudetto. So yes, they are psychologically weakened.

“If they had had a game to support them, they probably would have clung to that, but having few ideas, the team ran into considerable problems.

“Allegri is an expert and pragmatic coach. Now it’s up to him to find a solution and try to chase second place in the standings.”