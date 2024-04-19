Thiago Motta has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Max Allegri at Juventus once the current season concludes.

John Elkann, eager to spearhead a rejuvenation of the Bianconeri, is anticipated to instigate changes within the club, including appointing a new manager.

Allegri’s second stint at Juventus has left supporters feeling discontented, and it’s widely expected that he will pursue his coaching career elsewhere.

While numerous candidates have been linked to the soon-to-be vacant managerial role at Juventus, the prospect of Motta taking the helm has garnered significant favour among fans.

Motta’s coaching philosophy emphasises a more attacking style of play, and under his guidance, his current team is poised to finish the season above Juventus in the standings.

But what separates Motta from Allegri? Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri is a tactician, Thiago Motta a strategist. The tactician waits for the opponent’s mistake, whereas the strategist has an idea and knows how to get to the result.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done as much good as he can as the club’s manager, and we have to give another gaffer the chance to improve the team.