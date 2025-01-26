Legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi still firmly believes in Juventus head coach Thiago Motta despite falling short in Napoli.

Despite taking the lead in the first half through their debutant Randal Kolo Muani, the Bianconeri succumbed to their first defeat of the season in Serie A, as their league leaders turned the result upside-down in the second period with goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Romelu Lukaku from the spot.

But while the Turin-based giants and their young manager have been under great scrutiny in recent months, Sacchi continues to defend Motta’s work. He believes the latter will eventually prevail in this personal challenge of his.

“Juventus did well in the first half, they pressed high with the attackers, something they have almost never done in the past, and for this reason I appreciated them,” wrote the 78-year-old in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“But in the second half, they let themselves be overwhelmed and were not able to turn the action around.

“Thiago Motta, who I know well and respect a lot, must not be demoralized. He is on the right path, as he is teaching his players a possession-based, modern, aggressive style of football. A little patience is needed, but I am convinced that Thiago, in the long run, will be able to win his challenge and will find success at the club.

“The important thing is that the club must always support him, especially in delicate moments, because it is in those moments that coaches need help and advice.”

Sacchi also lauded Motta for preparing for the contest against his adversary Antonio Conte in the right manner, at least from a tactical perspective. However, Napoli’s technical and mental superiority made the difference in the eyes of the former Milan boss.

“Motta is a well-prepared, serious coach who loves his job and believes in his ideas. Look at what he was able to do with Bologna last season. He will also do it at Juventus, provided he has the time to convey his thoughts.

“The match was fairly balanced in the first half, when the Bianconeri were good at pressing their opponents and trying to close down passing lines. It means that Thiago Motta had prepared the match well.

“This Napoli, however, has technical resources and, above all, human resources and in the second half, you could see the difference in pace, knowledge and ideas.”