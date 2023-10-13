Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi has expressed his displeasure with the players involved in the betting scandal that has sent shockwaves through Italian football. Among the players already implicated is Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, with the investigation ongoing and the possibility of further players being named by the end of the probe.

Sacchi’s sentiments regarding the situation are evident, and he has conveyed his sympathy for the players involved. However, he firmly believes that those implicated in the scandal must face the appropriate punishment for their actions, highlighting the seriousness of the issue in the world of Italian football.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The betting affair? I’m sorry for the players but there must be rules, otherwise there’s chaos. I’m very sorry for them but it’s right that they get a punishment, if it’s important. The investigations will decide whether or not.”

Juve FC Says

It is harsh to ask for the players to be punished, especially because most of them are young and need help.

However, we can also understand why they need to serve some punishment because it could deter others.

As a club, we have had too many scandals and negative press, so this might be the end of the road for Fagioli, especially if he is handed a lengthy ban.