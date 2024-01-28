Arrigo Sacchi does not anticipate Juventus dropping points against Empoli yesterday to hurt their mental state for the remainder of the season.

Juventus is currently in a tight battle with Inter Milan for the Serie A title, and every game is crucial in maintaining their position at the top of the league standings. The expectation was for Juventus to secure a victory against Empoli before their upcoming match against Inter.

However, Empoli, fighting for Serie A survival, proved to be a challenging opponent. Juventus received an early red card, and Empoli capitalised on having a numerical advantage to frustrate the Bianconeri.

While a poor result could potentially affect team morale, Sacchi believes that Juventus has demonstrated throughout the season that they are resilient and capable of bouncing back from setbacks. The mental strength exhibited by Juventus so far suggests that they may not be significantly impacted by dropping points in a single match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There are two possibilities, in these cases: either you get nervous and you are unable to express your best, or you charge yourself, increase your grit and determination and give an exceptional performance. I don’t think that Juve, from what we have seen so far this season, are breaking down on a mental level. They will have even more desire to demonstrate their value, to amaze people, to continue in the duel for the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We have been resilient this season, and there is little doubt that the team will recover from these lost points to do well in the remaining games.

It will serve as an eye-opener and ensure they do not underestimate any team.