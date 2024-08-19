Legendary Italian football manager Arrigo Sacchi will be keeping a close eye on Juventus this season, and is interested to see how Nicolo Fagioli will fare in the regime.

The 23-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product who has been deemed as one of the finest midfielders to emerge from Vinovo over the past years.

Following an impressive season on loan at Cremonese, the midfielder returned to Turin in 2022 and was one of the best revelations of the 2022/23 campaign.

But sadly for the young man, he was embroiled in a betting scandal that saw him slapped with a seven-month ban, thus missing the majority of the previous campaign.

Fagioli returned just in time to earn a surprising call-up for Italy’s ill-fated Euro 2024 campaign.

Nevertheless, Sacchi remains high on the Azzurri up-and-commer.

The former Milan manager will be keeping tabs on the Piacenza native, as he’s excited to see how he will develop his game under the guidance of new Juventus coach Thiago Motta.

“I hope some young Italians will emerge because we really need new blood,” said the 78-year-old in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“I am following Juve’s Fagioli with great interest. Let’s see if Motta’s game will help him grow. The national team would then find an important player.”

Juventus will kickstart their Serie A campaign on Monday night by hosting Como at the Allianz Stadium, but Fagioli is unlikely to feature in the starting lineup.