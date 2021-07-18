Sacchi makes his Juventus prediction for the new season

Arrigo Sacchi has predicted that Juventus will win Serie A this season after they secured the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri dominated the competition for nine consecutive seasons and only lost the title last season to Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte had made the Nerazzurri their strongest competitors in the previous campaigns and finally dethroned them last season.

The Bianconeri has responded by replacing Andrea Pirlo with Allegri and they will be keen to get back to the top of Italian football next season.

Sacchi is impressed by Allegri and says the returning manager is a great appointment.

He praised him for knowing exactly what he wants and how he wants his team to play.

Allegri has inherited a Juve squad that is brimming with young talents following their acquisition of the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski and Sacchi reckons that they would continue to develop well under his management.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Massimiliano Allegri is an excellent coach of Italian football, based on episodes and tactics.

“He has clear ideas, he is formidable to have them applied. He knows what he wants and almost always gets it. I see Juventus favored over Inter and Milan, they have something more.

“The return of Allegri gives enthusiasm to the environment and then to the young people as a Church, Rabiot, Kulusevski will make a greater contribution “.