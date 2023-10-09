Arrigo Sacchi has been critical of Juventus’ playing style under Max Allegri, but he acknowledges that Juventus is a contender to win the Serie A this season.

Juventus is always expected to be a competitive force in Serie A, and this season, expectations are even higher as the club is not participating in European competitions. This absence from European football allows Juventus more time to rest and recuperate during the week.

However, their rivals, who do have European commitments, are also determined to challenge for the league title. Several pundits and analysts have identified Juventus as one of the clubs with the potential to win the Serie A, although Sacchi did not necessarily label them as the outright favourites.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The duel between the Milanese teams is certainly the leitmotif of this start of the championship, even if we must not forget that both Juve and Napoli are ready to enter”.

Juve FC Says

We do not have to pay attention to this prediction, instead, we need to focus on working hard and winning one game at a time.

This is the way to go if we are serious about ending the campaign as champions of the league and the cup.