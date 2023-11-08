Maurizio Sarri left his spell at Chelsea to become the manager of Juventus in 2019 and it was shortlived.

The current Lazio boss was one of the most successful Italian managers abroad after he had won the Europa League with the Blues.

However, the lure of coaching Juve was too much for him to turn down and he agreed to become the manager of the Bianconeri.

He helped them to retain their league crown, but he was sacked and replaced with Andrea Pirlo after just one season.

The move is not one he should have made in hindsight because the Bianconeri are much different as a team compared to the sides he had coached before coming to Turin.

Legendary manager Arrigo Sacchi has now revealed he warned Sarri about the move. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The environment makes a big difference for a coach. When Sarri went to Juventus, I told him that was like committing suicide. It was not his culture, it was not his world.”

Juve FC Says

Sarri’s time on our bench could have been better, but he won the league for us and we are grateful for that.

He will wish he had stayed longer because there is no bigger club than Juventus in Serie A.