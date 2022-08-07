Sacchi reveals why Juventus struggled last season

Legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has revealed why Juve struggled in their trophyless 2021/2022 season.

The Bianconeri welcomed Max Allegri back as their latest manager last summer, and fans expected them to have a great season.

However, they lost Cristiano Ronaldo shortly after he returned, struggled for goals, and did badly in many areas of their game.

The season ultimately ended with no trophies, and they would look to improve on that this term.

While Sacchi expects them to do better in this campaign, he explains that they were demotivated in the last one.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “The Bianconeri lost a little motivation last season, but I think they will go back to making their mark.”

Juve FC Says

After dominating Italian football for so long, it is understandable that Juve would experience a decline.

However, we must get back up quickly and avoid letting the decline linger for too long.

This summer offers us a good chance to add new players to our group so that it can become strong again.

If we do not strengthen the group adequately with highly motivated players, we could miss out on a trophy again and struggle in this first half of the season.