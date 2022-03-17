Sacchi says Allegri and Emery set out to play safe last night but the latter won

Arrigo Sacchi has slammed Unai Emery and Max Allegri for not playing football when their clubs met in the Champions League last night.

Villarreal knocked Juventus out of the competition at the round-of-16 stage.

Both clubs played out a 1-1 draw in Spain and had everything to play for in that return leg.

Juve had the home advantage, and because the away-goal rule has been cancelled, their fans expected a win.

However, both clubs approached the game negatively, even though Juve were more adventurous in the first half.

Legendary Italian manager, Sacchi insists Emery and Allegri both wanted a draw from the fixture, but the Spanish manager’s side got the win.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “That’s not football. Both were thinking about not conceding a goal. Juventus was waiting for the individual’s prowess or the opponent’s error. Allegri and Emery both started as tacticians, the second one won, but had little courage.”

Juve FC Says

For a game that could go either way, you can hardly blame both managers for playing safe.

Allegri knew his team would be opened up if they tried to become too adventurous and that happened.

After they conceded the first goal, they tried to score and Villarreal took good advantage of that to score more.