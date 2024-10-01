Arrigo Sacchi believes several clubs are in contention to win the Serie A title this season, with European competitions likely playing a key role in determining the eventual winner.

Juventus is one of the teams in the running, alongside Inter Milan and Napoli.

While Inter may be the favourite, their recent on-field performances have left much to be desired, opening the door for another club to overtake them in the title race—something Juventus is eager to achieve.

Like the Milan clubs, the Bianconeri are competing in the Champions League this season, but that’s not the case for Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s side has the advantage of more recovery time between matches, a luxury their rivals in European competition do not share.

Speaking about the title race, Sacchi said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In addition to the usual Inter, Juve and Milan, there is now Napoli. And if I can add another team that has surprised me, I would say Torino: perhaps they don’t yet have the experience necessary to be at the top, but they play football, they have courage, they have ideas. In essence, this year’s Serie A can be very exciting because it is balanced, the difference will probably be made by the commitments in the European cups”.

Juve FC Says

We have to make the most of our squad to achieve the result that we want, but it would not be easy to play well in the domestic and continental competitions.