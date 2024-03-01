Arrigo Sacchi insists that Inter Milan stands in a league of their own, and criticising Juventus and AC Milan for not competing with them at the top of the league standings is nearly senseless.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan has been outstanding this season and is poised to rightfully claim the title as champions of Italy.

While Juventus resisted allowing a significant points gap between them and Inter Milan for a considerable time, their title challenge eventually faded, and they are no longer considered contenders.

With many matches left to play, it is undeniably Inter Milan’s title to lose. Despite some analysts criticising Juventus for not competing more effectively with Inter for the title, Sacchi believes that such expectations are unrealistic.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Inter are playing spectacular, modern, European football. And it’s not right to criticize Milan and Juve because they can’t keep up with the Nerazzurri. But you have to know how to read the situations and operate accordingly “Milan will have to sign functional players at the right price. But to do so, competence is needed in those who decide, therefore in the managers.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan have simply been the best club in the league this season, and we expect them to be champions.

Because we performed very well for several weeks, people expected us to be champions and forgot there is a huge difference between us and Inter, who have been unstoppable this year.