Max Allegri managed Juventus for eight of the last ten seasons, achieving significant success, particularly during his first spell as manager.

However, his teams were often criticised for not playing attractive football, sacrificing style in favour of winning trophies—a strategy that became less effective in his second tenure.

Despite the uninspiring style of play, Bianconeri fans were proud of the club’s consistent trophy wins and didn’t complain much about the lack of flair.

However, many Juve supporters will admit they were rarely entertained, especially during Allegri’s final three seasons.

When Allegri’s trophy haul diminished, with just an Italian Cup in his second spell, he was replaced.

Juventus has now taken a bold step by appointing Thiago Motta as manager, despite his limited experience in winning major titles.

Motta, however, is known for promoting an attractive style of football, and Bianconeri supporters can now expect to be entertained when watching their team.

Arrigo Sacchi has expressed his approval, noting that Juve finally has a coach who values entertaining the fans.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve? Finally, after years of tacticians, the Bianconeri have a strategist on the bench. Someone who is convinced that possession of the ball, the pursuit of the game gives joy to the fans, is the basis of everything.

“I met him in Bologna, where I wanted to watch his training sessions: it’s a young Juve which, for this reason, has ups and downs which in a phase like this can also be predictable”.

Juve FC Says

We are in a new era and it is great to see that our team can play well and win games.