Arrigo Sacchi has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ decision to hire Thiago Motta as their manager, despite the coach’s emphasis on playing attractive football.

The Bianconeri have made a perfect start to the new season and are setting the pace in the title race.

They are among several clubs expected to challenge for the crown, and their fans have already enjoyed an exciting brand of attacking football under Motta.

Motta, considered one of the finest young coaches in the game, has made a strong impression in the few weeks he has been at the helm.

Juventus is pleased with their decision to appoint him, but Sacchi remarked that Juve has historically won trophies without necessarily playing what is traditionally considered “good football.”

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Motta is very good, and I say this because I went to see his training in Bologna. However, there are two issues to consider: he is facing these first matches with young players who are not yet formed, who perhaps think that situations are easy when they are not.

“And then, Juventus has never historically reached great heights of play. We will have to see if the new management, which I do not know, will allow him to work in his own way. In the past, Juve won for its economic and political power, not for its play .”

Juve FC Says

We have been used to winning trophies at all costs, so we can understand Sacchi’s fears.

However, Motta has started his tenure very well, and we trust the club to back him to find success while playing beautiful football as well.