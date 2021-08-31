Sacchi says Juventus must recover their fighting spirit to have a good season

Arrigo Sacchi has discussed Juventus’ start to the season and the legendary Italian manager claims the Bianconeri are both disorganised and lack motivation.

Juve has made a poor start to this season with no wins and just a point from their opening two league games.

The Bianconeri need to get back to form as soon as possible if they are serious about ending this season inside the top four or winning the Scudetto.

This campaign hasn’t started as they envisioned it both on and off the pitch and they need to start getting wins now.

Sacchi says they have not had the right motivation for the campaign and without that, it is hard for a team to get results.

He also said that they have lost the fighting spirit that has helped them to remain Italy’s best club for the better part of the last decade.

Sacchi told Gazzetta as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve are disorganized, they seemed unmotivated and when there is no motivation there are also few ideas. I don’t know if they have suffered the departure of CR7, but I know that work will have to be done in depth. The fighting spirit that has always characterized the bianconeri must also be recovered.”

Massimiliano Allegri will hope his players will return from the international break and start delivering better performances.