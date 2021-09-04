Sacchi says Serie A rivals will outshine Juventus and Inter Milan in the Champions League

Legendary Italian manager, Arrigo Sacchi has tipped Atalanta and AC Milan to shine in the Champions League among the Serie A teams because they have a better international mentality.

Juve and Inter Milan are the two other clubs from Italy in the competition this season and he claims that their mindset is more about dominating the local competition.

Juventus dominated Serie A for nine seasons before losing it to Inter Milan last season and they reached the Champions League final on two occasions.

But they failed to translate their local dominance onto the international stage.

They have also been eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage in the last two seasons.

Atalanta has done well in the last two seasons, while Inter was eliminated from the group stages last season.

Milan is making a return to the competition after almost a decade out, but Sacchi believes they have tailored their game towards success in international competition more than Juve.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I have to say that Milan and Atalanta are the ones that have the most international mentality, while Inter and Juventus are more children of our tradition.

“Milan has ended up in an iron group: they are young, perhaps inexperienced for certain stages, but has team spirit, has a clear and modern game and can have his say even in a very tough group.

“Ancelotti’s Real will now face Inter on matchday one. The Nerazzurri are very Italian, if they want to become more European they must It will be a good test against Real.

“But I think the whole Nerazzurri group is very interesting. Beware of De Zerbi’s Shakhtar Donetsk: he plays a total game. Everyone says that Inter and Real will pass, I am not there I would swear “.