Sacchi snubs Allegri as he names his favourite Italian coaches

Legendary Italian manager, Arrigo Sacchi, has snubbed Max Allegri while naming his favourite Italian coaches.

The Bianconeri gaffer is arguably the most successful Italian boss coaching a Serie A team now.

However, his team does not play the most attractive football, which means they hardly get credit for how beautiful they play.

But it works and wins trophies. Allegri has won six league titles, five of which have been with Juve.

This is one reason the Bianconeri brought him back as their manager at the start of last season.

The club has kept faith with him despite not winning a single trophy in that campaign.

But Sacchi does not consider him one of his favourite bosses. He was asked to name the Italian managers he loves, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Many. Sarri, Gasperini, some younger ones, Italiano, De Zerbi even though he lacks the defensive phase that is a projection of the offensive phase, Conte.”

Juve FC Says

It is clear that Sacchi has made his pick based on how the managers set up their teams to play and not what they win.

It does not matter how a team plays football if they win. When Juve returns to dominate Italian football again, they will hand the plaudits to Allegri.