Sacchi suggests the best Milan club for Dybala

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has added his voice to the debate about Paulo Dybala’s future.

The attacker has just left Juventus as a free agent, and he is has interest from several clubs.

Inter Milan looked to be his main suitor for some time now, and the Nerazzurri were reportedly working on the transfer.

However, in the last few weeks, there has been some silence from them, and it seems the door is now open for another club to add him to their squad.

Sacchi believes he would be more suited to playing for Serie A winners, AC Milan, and he explains why.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I recommended him years ago, to [former president Silvio] Berlusconi. I told him to get Sarri and Dybala as emerging talents: they didn’t do anything.

“I believe Dybala would find himself more at home with Milan than with Inter: the Rossoneri are already used to playing with a deep-lying forward.

“But the Argentine would need to make himself available, get involved in winning the ball back and use his speed. Modern football is about movement.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of the finest attackers in Italy and Milan plays an attractive brand of football, which should make him thrive.

However, the main issue seems to be the wage he wants to earn at his next club.

Both Milan clubs will offer him less than he wanted at Juve, but time is running out on him finding a new home, and he should gladly reduce his demands to join either.