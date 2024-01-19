Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi has shared his thoughts on the Serie A title race this season, expressing the belief that the upcoming match between Inter and Juve at the start of next month will not be the decisive factor in determining the champion.

Juve and Inter currently occupy the top positions in the league standings, engaging in a fierce battle for supremacy. With both teams expected to continue their fight until the season’s conclusion, their impending direct clash at the beginning of next month is highly anticipated.

Juve is poised to take the lead in the standings for the next few weeks, having played one more game than Inter after this weekend. This could potentially place them at the top when they face Inter, and securing a victory in that match would solidify their position as the league leaders.

While some fans believe that the winner of this pivotal encounter will emerge as the eventual champions in the summer, Sacchi holds a different view on the matter.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I really can’t say who will win between the two, because I’m not a fortune teller and because I want to enjoy the challenge as if it were a long sprint between two cyclists battling to reach the finish line first.

“I remember that the direct clash between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri, scheduled for February 4th, may partially break the balance, but not decide the fate of the sprint.”

Juve FC Says

Both clubs still have many more games to play before this season ends, so that fixture alone cannot determine who will be champions.

However, it is a match we cannot afford to lose, and we must try our best to ensure we win.