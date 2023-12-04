Arrigo Sacchi enjoyed the football match between Inter Milan and Napoli yesterday as the Nerazzurri won to move back above Juventus at the top of the league standings.

Juve and Inter are the two top clubs in the country and are also living up to expectations this season.

Juve was at the top of the standings over the weekend before Inter played, and both teams had faced each other in the previous matchday.

That game was predominantly defense versus attack as Juve neutralized Inter and took the lead.

However, the match ended 1-1 as the teams could not be separated. Juve showed they know how to deal with Inter, who must not be given space to play their game.

Napoli gave them space last night and paid for it, but Sacchi believes even with the win, Inter must remain careful of Juventus because the Bianconeri never give up in games.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Juventus’ style is based on solid defence and counter-attacks and they are improving. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have iron will and they showed it against Monza.

“They never give up and they don’t play in European competitions. It’s a good advantage.”

Juve FC Says

We are the only club that knows how to defeat or hold Inter to a draw and Max Allegri deserves credit for always coming up with a game plan that brings results against the Nerazzurri.