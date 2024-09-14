Juventus face Empoli today in a game they must win to maintain their strong start to the season.

The Blues, playing with less pressure, can approach the fixture more relaxed about the result.

Juventus, on the other hand, have started the season strongly, and their fans will be expecting them to continue their fine form.

The Bianconeri have more than enough quality to win, but it would be unwise to underestimate their opponent’s capabilities.

Arrigo Sacchi, discussing the weekend’s Serie A matches after the international break, warned that Juventus must be cautious of Empoli, as they won’t be easy opponents.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s not an easy away game. Empoli collected two draws and went to win at the Olimpico against Roma”.

Juve FC Says

There are no easy opponents in the league, and we must respect every club that we face in the same way.

One way to lose a game is to believe you are far better than your opponent even before the match starts.

Empoli is unbeaten this season for a reason. They defeated AS Roma, a team we faced and could not beat.