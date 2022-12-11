“Sacrificing young players was a sin” – Cherubini on disagreement with Paratici

In recent weeks, prosecutors have been releasing some of the wiretaps and interrogations from the lengthy investigation related to Juve’s financial irregularities.

The investigators have put the club and its dealings under great scrutiny, especially the operations conducted during Fabio Paratici’s time in charge between 2018 and 2021.

The current Tottenham Hotspur director joined Juventus back in 2010 as Giuseppe Marotta’s right-hand man before usurping his longtime mentor in 2018. This is when Fabio Paratici’s free reign began.

The former Bianconeri sporting director had decided to raise Federico Cherubini, making him his new close collaborator. The latter eventually succeeded Paratici to the role following his departure in 2021.

But according to Cherubini’s interrogation, he never shared the same vision with Paratici, but had to play along regardless of of his own beliefs.

“When Marotta left three years ago, Paratici told me that ‘you’re coming with me because you will do some of the things that Marotta used to do'” said Cherubini as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“I told him ‘Fabio I’m coming there to do that dirty job because you don’t want to do it yourself, because you don’t want to go to the headquarters, you don’t want to go to the personnel office, you don’t want to talk to the salesman, but I can’t be like Marotta who acted as a filter.’

“We had different views. For me, sacrificing young players was a sin. For Paratici, achieving the same goal by selling a player from the first team meant compromising competitiveness,” explained the current Juventus sporting director.

“I’ll give you the example of Moise Kean, who we sold and then went to buy him back. If the market didn’t give us opportunities, pulverizing with operations on youngsters wasn’t good.

“The alternative was to sell first-team assets. Several times I complained to Fabio that the value we were giving to those players wasn’t fair.

“In meetings held with the rest of the management, the fact was assessed that we had to move towards a different technical project and that recourse to capital gains should no longer be a feature of our management.”