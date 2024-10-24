Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna advises his old employers to go after Paul Pogba who’s expected to leave Juventus sooner or later.

The midfielder has recently succeeded in reducing his doping ban from four years to 18 months, so he will be eligible to play by March 2025. But even though the 31-year-old expressed his desire to don the black-and-white stripes again, the Bianconeri don’t plan to bring him back to the fold, preferring to focus on their current options in the middle of the park.

Moreover, Pogba is one of the highest earners in the squad, so the management is working on reaching an agreement with his entourage over a contract termination. After all, the Frenchman’s second stint in Turin has been nothing short of disastrous.

Therefore, Pogba could become a free agent in the next few months, so Sagna proposes a sensational solution. The 41-year-old would like to see his former international teammate try his luck in the Premier League once again, but this time with Arsenal.

The retired defender feels his compatriot would be a nice addition to the Gunners’ young squad.

“The Premier League is perfect for Pogba. I would love to see him at Arsenal,” said the former Man City defender as reported by JuventusNews24.

“It would be fantastic, he has experience and loves playing with young players around him, as this is when he can be more effective.

“At the 2018 World Cup, for example, he performed his best football, as he had friends around him. Arsenal have a young and fresh team, and I can see him performing well with them.

“Paul would receive love and affection from the Gunners’ supporters. Now is the time to start over, he had some time away from football and will return with the desire to find himself again and play.