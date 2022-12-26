Salary demand could scupper McKennie’s January departure

Juventus star Weston McKennie is in line to leave the club in the January transfer window, but he might remain with them because of the salary he is demanding.

The midfielder has not been a regular for the Bianconeri under Max Allegri, and he is one player the club believe can be sold to fund other transfers.

While Allegri keeps using him, Juve is hopeful he can leave when the transfer window reopens for the right price, but a move for him could be complicated by his demands.

Tuttomercatoweb chief editor, Marco Conterio, has delivered an update on the midfielder. He tweeted:

“Juventus is ready to start Weston McKennie in January. Allegri prefers to sell him rather than Adrien Rabiot but the American, to the suitors who have approached so far, asks for too high a salary.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie can certainly do better than he is doing now, which is what we want if he wants to stay at the club.

However, the midfielder does not seem to suit the system of Allegri, making it better to offload him for the right price when we can.

However, if he continues to demand a high salary, he might not get a new club, and Juve will be stuck with a player they prefer to sell.