Daniele Rugani
Salary of Juventus man scaring away potential suitors

July 3, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Daniele Rugani has an uncertain future at Juventus, but the defender has not been in the news for much of this transfer window.

He spent the 2020/2021 season away from Juventus on loan at Rennes and Cagliari.

However, Max Allegri kept him in Turin for the last campaign and used him in over 10 league games.

The defender’s long-term future is certainly not at the club, and he should ideally look to leave.

However, the Bianconeri could be stuck with him for another season. Tuttujuve reports that he is currently not close to joining another club because he earns too much at Juve.

His suitors always turn away when they learn that he makes 3m euros as one of the defenders at the Allianz Stadium.

That wage is more than what the highest earner at some Serie A clubs make.

Rugani has not been in the conversation since we started talking about replacing Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

This demonstrates that he would still not be the main man at the club in this campaign.

If he stays, Allegri might be forced to use him in some games, but the club would certainly prefer to offload him and make some money from his departure.

