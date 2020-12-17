Salary slash not stopping Chinese side from looking to sign Juventus star

Guangzhou Evergrande has been linked with a move for Juan Cuadrado in recent days as he continues to impress at Juventus.

The Colombian has been one of the best players at Juventus this season with Andrea Pirlo trusting him to carry out his instructions on the pitch.

He was supposed to struggle for a place when Pirlo was named the manager, but he has now emerged as one of the club’s top performers this season.

The latest report from China says that the Chinese government wants to introduce a salary cap to the Super League.

This means that top players who have been lured to the country because of the riches on offer will likely leave them because they went there for the money in the first place.

Calciomercato is claiming that this new development isn’t stopping Evergrande from chasing the signature of Cuadrado.

The report says that they have maintained their interest in the former Chelsea star, although it didn’t say if they want to land him as early as next month.

There have already been suggestions that Juventus will give Cuadrado a new deal because of his upturn in performance, if that happens, then he would have a serious decision to make about his future.