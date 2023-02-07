Salernitana 0-3 Juventus: Vlahovic reconciles with the net, but Miretti’s injury plagues the mood

After failing to register a win in their last three Serie A outings, Juventus ended their negative run with an impressive outing in Salerno. Max Allegri’s men return home with three points and three unanswered goals.

The manager maintained his 3-5-1-1 formation, with Angel Di Maria supporting Dusan Vlahovic upfront. Filip Kostic and Mattia De Sciglio played as wingbacks, while Adrien Rabiot and Fabio Miretti joined Manuel Locatelli in the middle of the park.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand from the get-go, and eventually earned a penalty kick when Di Maria picked up Miretti’s run. The youngsters fell to the ground following challenge from Juventus-owned midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

Vlahovic converted brilliantly from the spot, beating Guillermo Ochoa who guessed the ball’s direction.

The bomber was the main protagonist of the evening, and even his miss-hit shot was directed goalward by his compatriot Kostic, who made it 2-0 just before halftime.

In the second half, substitute Nicolo Fagioli delivered a lovely assist for Vlahovic who completed his personal brace.

While Di Maria and Kean came close to scoring additional goals, they were denied by the woodwork and the post respectively.

In the end, Juventus deservedly won with three goals to null, but the evening was marred by Miretti’s injury. The 19-year-old was stretched off in pain after sustaining an ankle knock, so we can only hope that it won’t be as serious as it’s currently feared.