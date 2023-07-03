Salernitana among four Serie A clubs interested in Fabio Miretti

After making his breakthrough in April 2022, Fabio Miretti earned himself a spot in Max Allegri’s squad for the 2022/23 season.

The youngster started the campaign as a regular feature in the manager’s starting formation. However, he gradually lost his spot to fellow young midfielder Nicolò Fagioli who displayed a wider range of skills.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might decide to send the 19-year-old away for next season. This would allow him to collect valuable experience and receive additional playing time.

According to Il Mattino via TuttoJuve, Salernitana are willing to take Miretti on loan for next season.

As the source explains, Juventus would be even more inclined to this solution if they drop out of the Conference League as a part of a plea bargain with UEFA.

In such case, the Turin-based giants would be playing one match per week, further limiting the youngster’s chances of featuring in the starting formation.

Nevertheless, Salernitana isn’t the only Serie A club interested in the young midfielder. As the source reveals Genoa, Atalanta and Empoli are all keeping tabs on the situation.

Regarding Empoli, the report adds that the Tuscans are also looking to sign Filippo Ranocchia from Juventus.

The two clubs could add the 22-year-old to an exchange deal that brings young Italian left-back Fabiano Parisi to the Allianz Stadium.