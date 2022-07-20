For the first time in a while, Juventus have a plethora of young talent in the middle of the park.

Unfortunately for the youngsters, the club is struggling to offload some of the deadwood, leaving little space left in Max Allegri’s squad.

Therefore, the majority of these young men will have to ply their trade elsewhere next season, perhaps on a temporary basis.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Salernitana are currently in talks with Juventus over three of the Old Lady’s young midfielders.

The southerners managed to survive their first Serie A campaign following an epic escape from relegation at the end of the season, and are now working on strengthening their ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The three players in question are Filippo Ranocchia , Nicolò Rovella and Nicolò Fagioli, who have all returned from their respective loan stints.

The trio is currently taking part in the Bianconeri’s pre-season preparations, giving Allegri the opportunity to take a closer look at their abilities.

However, the source adds that Ranocchia might be closer to joining the newly-promoted Monza.

In addition to the three players mentioned above, Juventus also have another talented young midfielder in Fabio Miretti.

The teenage sensation won the manager’s favor at the end of the last campaign, which could give him an advantage over his fellow youngsters in the race to secure a place in next season’s squad.