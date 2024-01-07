Salernitana defender Federico Fazio acknowledged the challenging task they faced against Juventus this evening, attributing the difficulty to the superior quality of the Bianconeri.

In contrast to their previous cup encounter, where Salernitana suffered a 6-1 defeat, this game proved to be a much closer contest between the two teams. Despite falling behind, Juventus had to exert considerable effort to take the win and maintain their position near the top of the Serie A table, closely trailing Inter Milan.

The match presented a more formidable challenge for Juventus compared to their earlier decisive victory, and Salernitana may feel they could have achieved a different result if not for the red card they received.

After the fixture, Federico Fazio, the Salernitana defender, openly admitted that Juventus demonstrated a significant superiority over them in the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘I think they are very good, we had to do something more, we had to be smarter. We played with one less and we lack cunning. In a match like today, between the Africa Cup and injuries, few players available, this makes the difference on the pitch. We do our best to bring home the points but it’s difficult to continue like this.’

Juve FC Says

Salernitana played better than they did in the cup game and deserves credit for making this game harder for us.

However, they were simply no match for us, and if we had failed to win that game, it would have been tough to justify it.