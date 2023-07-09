Due to an abundance of midfielders, Juventus could send some of the young contingent away, at least on a temporary basis.

Weston McKennie, Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo and Nicolò Rovella have all returned from loan stints. Although the management is looking to offload the first three, the final outcome remains uncertain.

Moreover, Adrien Rabiot signed a new contract with the club while Paul Pogba will be looking to regain his condition and form for next season.

Therefore, Fabio Miretti and Filippo Ranocchia could struggle for playing time at Juventus next season and might end up at Salernitana.

So according to SalernitanaNews.it via TuttoJuve, the Granata are probing over the availability of the two two youngsters.

The Southerners would like to secure the services of Miretti on loan while attempting to include an option to buy for 15 million euros. In this case, the Bianconeri would insert a buy-back clause.

The 19-year-old made his breakthrough with the first team in April 2022. Last season, he earned a permanent promotion to the senior squad but hasn’t been able to lock down a starting berth.

On the other hand, Ranocchia’s switch to Salernitana would be on a simple loan. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Monza but hardly featured in the starting lineup.

Nonetheless, he remains a promising starlet who can explode at any Serie A club if provided with the right atmosphere.