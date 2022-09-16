Salernitana manager looks forward to the reverse fixture against Juventus

Juventus and Salernitana played an eventful 2-2 draw last weekend as the Bianconeri dropped more points in the league this season.

Juve should have won the game because they scored a winner deep into added time.

However, it was ruled out for offside by VAR, and that decision has since been proven to be incorrect because there was a Salernitana player keeping Leonardo Bonucci on side.

The game ended in a controversial manner, and it was a drama-filled encounter between two clubs that are not equal in size or reputation.

There have been calls for the game to be replayed, and the manager of the Salerno side was asked if he would want the match replayed, Davide Nicola said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There is the return match and it will be a pleasure to face a great team”.

Juve FC Says

We would visit Salerno for the reverse of this fixture, and that would be a great opportunity for us to show we are the bigger team.

However, on current form, it is hard to trust that Juve will win, unless things change.

Our players must start delivering before we move further away from the top of the league table.