The president of Salernitana Daniele Lervolino has admitted that they are interested in signing two players from Juventus in this window.

They have just delivered one of the greatest escapes from relegation in Serie A history and they will want to build on that in this campaign.

They need as many hands as possible to ensure they can execute their matches and win many of them.

Grigoris Kastanos spent the last campaign on loan with them from Juve and he was an important member of their team, making around 27 league appearances.

Lervolino’s side wants him back as well as Nicolo Rovella on loan for the rest of the season.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Two good players, we are thinking about. But right now I want to take the level forward who makes us make a further qualitative leap.”

Juve FC Says

We will struggle to give regular chances to Kastanos and Rovella in this campaign and it is much better to allow them to leave on loan.

If they do well, they can challenge for a first-team spot from the next campaign or even get sold for a good fee.

It remains unclear if Rovella will warm up to the idea, considering that he hasn’t played for the Bianconeri yet.