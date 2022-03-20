Salernitana president expects Juventus to react to their Champions League exit

The president of Salernitana, Danilo Iervolino, knows Juventus will be determined to pick up all the points when they face his club in Serie A today.

The Bianconeri have just exited the Champions League after Villarreal beat them 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

They are now faced with just playing in the Coppa Italia and Serie A for the rest of the season.

That is not what fans expected when Max Allegri returned to the club in the summer.

There were even more expectations when the club splashed the cash to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

However, the Serbian couldn’t stop the Bianconeri from exiting Europe’s elite club competition.

They will now turn their attention towards beating I Granata before the international break, and Iervolino said via Calciomercato:

“The defeat against Villarreal will push Juve to have a great spirit of revenge. We are talking about a battleship, a team that has won nine league titles in a row and has incredible players. The ball, however, is round: Salernitana is in shape, showing to have started an important growth path. We will go to Turin to demonstrate what we know how to do.”

Juve FC Says

Salernitana has shown improved form in recent weeks, and we need to take them seriously when they come to town.

They are fighting for their Serie A future, while Juve wants to get into the title race before the campaign ends.

On paper, it would be an easy win for us, but the club that wins would be the one that wants it most.