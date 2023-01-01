Salernitana became interested in a move for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in recent weeks and they now want to speed up the transfer and make things happen quickly.

The youngster is spending this season on loan at the Serie B club SudTirol after Juve agreed to send him there on loan until the end of the season.

He has impressed in the Italian second division and Salernitana believes he can do well in the Italian top flight.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are so keen to have him in their squad that they want to speed things up in their bid to land him.

They hope they can start and conclude talks with Juve soon and make the transfer happen as fast as possible.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia is one of our finest talents and it is great news that he is wanted by a club in the top flight, which shows how great his performances have been.

We should agree to allow him to make the move to Salerno as long as they promise he is not joining them just to make up the numbers.

Serie A has better quality and will prepare him to take a role in our first team faster than expected.