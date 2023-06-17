Salernitana ready to sign Juventus youngster outright

Salernitana has expressed a strong interest in securing the permanent signing of Fabio Miretti during the current transfer window, as the midfielder contemplates his future at Juventus.

Miretti is one of the young players recently promoted from Juventus’ Next Gen team, and the club is pleased with his development. However, it appears that Nicolo Fagioli has made greater progress than Miretti, potentially making him surplus to requirements.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, both Genoa and Salernitana are vying to sign Miretti. Genoa is looking for a loan deal, while Salernitana is willing to make a monetary offer to secure his permanent transfer.

Juventus now faces a decision regarding Miretti’s future. They must determine whether to allow him to leave on a permanent basis, which would involve a transfer fee, or send him out on loan to further his development before potentially reintegrating him into the squad at a later stage.

The choice between a permanent sale and a loan move will likely depend on Juventus’ evaluation of Miretti’s potential and their plans for his future progression.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a fine talent and has proven over the years that he could do well at a top club.

However, he did not get enough game time towards the end of last season and the return of Nicolo Rovella could affect him further, but we expect the midfielder to do well if we send him out on loan or sell him with a buy-back clause.