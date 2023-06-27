Salernitana remain keen on Juventus midfielder but want a discount

Salernitana’s pursuit of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has hit a roadblock as the club opted not to exercise their option to buy the Juventus midfielder for the agreed-upon price of 8 million euros. However, despite this setback, Salernitana’s interest in securing the talented youngster remains unwavering reports Calciomercato.

It is now a matter of reaching a new agreement with Juventus, and the report suggests that a deal could be struck at a reduced fee of 5-6 million euros.

Salernitana’s decision not to redeem Nicolussi Caviglia comes from the price tag attached to the option set in January. The financial burden proved too substantial for the club to bear, prompting them to explore alternative arrangements with Juventus.

Despite the setback, Salernitana remains committed to acquiring the highly regarded midfielder. The club’s interest in Caviglia has not waned, and a resolution seems imminent with reports indicating that a new agreement can be reached at a significantly reduced price. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, and a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Securing Caviglia’s services would be a major coup for Salernitana. The young midfielder, who emerged from Juventus’ renowned youth system, possesses immense potential and talent. Acquiring him at a lower fee would present Salernitana with a tremendous opportunity for a substantial capital gain in the future.

Juve FC Says

Caviglia is clearly talented but the truth is that it is improbable that he will be a regular at the Allianz Stadium next season and it is therefore in everyone’s interest if a deal can be agreed upon. That said, if Salernitana really wants the 23-year-old then they should pay what was initially agreed upon when the loan took place.