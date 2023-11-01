Juventus will be facing Salernitana in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, having secured their spot by defeating Sampdoria.

Interestingly, Juventus has not yet participated in this year’s competition and will embark on its journey in the round of 16.

The match between Salernitana and Sampdoria featured two of Italy’s former finest players as managers, with Andrea Pirlo in charge of La Samp and Pippo Inzaghi leading Salernitana.

Sampdoria, the Serie A side, won the game convincingly with a 4-0 scoreline, putting Pirlo under more pressure as his team is currently struggling in Serie B.

Salernitana’s reward for their win is a fixture against Juventus, and it has been reported that the match could take place around January 10.

Juventus has a rich history in the Coppa Italia and will be eager to clinch this trophy as well, potentially ending their two-season wait to lift another piece of silverware.

Juve FC Says

The Coppa Italia offers us a chance to win at least one trophy in this campaign and we need to take it.

Without European football, it will be difficult for our players to justify not ending the season with a trophy and they know this.

They won their last few matches, albeit with some struggles and we hope they earn more wins and secure silverware when the term ends.