Juventus has had a busy summer transfer window and it might continue that way until it closes.

They have one of the biggest squads in Serie A and one reason for that is because several of their youngsters who were away on loan in the last campaign are back at the club now.

The Bianconeri have to decide what to do with them, and this means some of them will be sent out on loan again.

Nicolo Rovella could be the next in line to leave the Allianz Stadium on loan, even though he has just returned from a similar spell at Genoa.

Juve signed him at the start of last year and allowed him to remain with them until this summer.

He developed well, but he will struggle to play for the Bianconeri in this campaign if he stays.

Calciomercato reports that Salernitana wants to add him to their squad, and they have contacted Juve to sign him.

The Serie A side escaped relegation last season and will be keen to avoid another scrap in this campaign.

Juve FC Says

A move to Salernitana means Rovella will remain in Serie A and continue his development.

They most likely admire him a lot before coming to add him to their squad, but we must obtain guarantees that he will play.