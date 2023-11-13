On Saturday night, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia finally made his first Juventus appearance of the season.

Despite Max Allegri’s lack of options in the middle of the park, the 23-year-old had to wait until the 12th round of the season to earn a few minutes on the pitch while the Bianconeri were leading Cagliari by two goals to one.

So according to TuttoSalernitana via JuventusNews24, Salernitana could seize the opportunity to lure Nicolussi Caviglia back to the Campanian city.

The midfielder spent the second half of the previous campaign in Salerno before rejoining the Old Lady’s ranks in the summer.

The Juventus youth product did well in pre-season, prompting high expectations. But his impact has been non-existent thus far due to the lack of playing time.

The Granata are currently at the bottom of the Serie A table as they’re yet to win a match since the start of the season.

The management sacked Paulo Sousa and replaced him with Filippo Inzaghi who has been collecting draws since his appointment.

Juve FC say

Even with Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli suspended, Niculossi Caviglia is still struggling to break into the line-up.

So with January reinforcement possibly on the way, the Italian will most likely serve as a benchwarmer for the remainder of the campaign barring a dramatic turnaround.

Therefore, the midfielder would be wise to take the opportunity to play elsewhere for the sake of his young career.

Nevertheless, Juventus must not offload Caviglia before they secure the services of a direct replacement.