Former Napoli and Italy international Salvatore Bagni has offered his insights into the Serie A title race for the current season, asserting that Juventus is not in contention for the championship.

Juventus had a notably uneventful summer transfer window and were among the clubs that made minimal efforts to bolster their squad. Additionally, they won’t be participating in European competitions this season due to various bans imposed by FIGC and UEFA.

In theory, this exclusion from European competitions should enhance their prospects of securing a top-four finish and contending for trophies. However, not everyone shares this optimistic view.

With a point to prove, Juventus is facing scepticism about their title aspirations, and Bagni is of the opinion that they are currently too distant from being serious contenders for the Serie A title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Azzurri are still favourites, then there are Inter and Milan. Juve are too far behind”.

When people doubt what we can do, it should spur us on to prove them wrong. It is also good if no one has much expectation of you, which means we will define what success means to us and play with less pressure than the other top sides in the league.

We have the players to challenge for the title and if everyone gives their best every weekend, the league crown could be ours by the summer.