With Paul Pogba’s future at the club looking bleak, Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on four young midfielders.

The Bianconeri could decide to make a splash in the January transfer market, especially if they opt to rescind the contract of the Frenchman who tested positive for testosterone. The club and the player are now anxiously awaiting the results of the counter-analysis.

But according to ilBianconero, Juventus have four young midfielders on the shortlist in case they decide to bolster their ranks in the middle of the campaign.

First, we begin with Lazar Samardzic who was on the cusp of signing for Inter last summer after undergoing medical tests.

Nevertheless, his father tried to renegotiate terms at the eleventh hour, and the whole operation faltered. The 22-year-old Serbian ended up remaining at Udinese.

The next name on the list is Habib Diarra. The 19-year-old has already made a name for himself at Strasbourg despite his tender age.

Another Ligue 1 talent that Juventus are monitoring is Khephren Thuram, the son of former Bianconeri defender Marcus Thuram and the brother of Inter striker Marcus Thuram.

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade at Nice and is one of the most exciting young midfielders in French football. However, his price tag could reach 40 million euros.

Finally, France U21 starlet Manu Koné is also on Cristiano Giuntoli’s watchlist. The 22-year-old currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.